First County Bank CT Sells 46,062 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First County Bank CT trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,062 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,927,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,329,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

