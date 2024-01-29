Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,965. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.