International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.8% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IBM traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,456. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.48. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The company has a market cap of $170.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

