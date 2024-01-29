Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases 17,245 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,254,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after buying an additional 1,003,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,562,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,725. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

