Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,469,185,000 after buying an additional 1,493,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.29. 5,293,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,707,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.29 and its 200 day moving average is $104.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.