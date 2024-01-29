First County Bank CT Acquires 1,377 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First County Bank CT raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $231.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,711. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

