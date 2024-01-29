Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 1,003 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,658,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,868,180. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.