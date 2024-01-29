First County Bank CT Sells 482 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First County Bank CT cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.5% of First County Bank CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after purchasing an additional 368,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after purchasing an additional 480,421 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,437,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,297,000 after acquiring an additional 61,528 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $312.41. 944,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,637. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $312.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.19. The company has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.90.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

