Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases 1,397 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.92. 2,220,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $243.03. The stock has a market cap of $342.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.