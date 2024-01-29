KLA’s (KLAC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $625.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $597.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,437. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $569.31 and a 200-day moving average of $513.63. KLA has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that KLA will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in KLA by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

