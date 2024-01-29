Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,074,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $231.93. 1,557,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,323. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.82. The stock has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

