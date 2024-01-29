Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Raised by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.37. 12,634,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,156,254. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

