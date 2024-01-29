SouthState Corp Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,260. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.38. The company has a market capitalization of $366.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

