Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after buying an additional 865,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total transaction of $2,841,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,976 shares in the company, valued at $17,323,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total value of $2,841,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,323,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,385,805 shares of company stock valued at $359,034,895 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $285.25. 3,053,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,689. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $285.72. The stock has a market cap of $276.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

