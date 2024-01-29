Fermata Advisors LLC Takes $336,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.2 %

Accenture stock opened at $371.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.57. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,884 shares of company stock worth $6,674,166 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.