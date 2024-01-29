SouthState Corp Has $21.11 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.0% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,212.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,845. The company has a market cap of $567.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,070.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $942.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.10 and a 52-week high of $1,284.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

