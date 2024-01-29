2Xideas AG Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

2Xideas AG lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,509 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.63. 2,669,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,578,903. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.09. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

