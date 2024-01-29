Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 159,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,882,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087,805. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

