Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after buying an additional 105,968 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,909,000.

VWO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,679,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,400. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

