Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.09.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.13. 67,038,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,148,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day moving average is $119.36. The stock has a market cap of $280.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,465.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after purchasing an additional 769,928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,072,730,000 after purchasing an additional 658,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

