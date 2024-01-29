Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases 860 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.27. 346,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,735. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.68. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.