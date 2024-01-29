Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,220,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 21,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Canaan

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Canaan by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 747,152 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth $9,311,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Canaan by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,256,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 399,474 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan Price Performance

CAN traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,408,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,444,000. Canaan has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $282.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Canaan had a negative net margin of 154.49% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canaan will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on Canaan

About Canaan

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.