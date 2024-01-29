Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Short Interest Down 29.1% in January

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,400 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruush Oral Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bruush Oral Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bruush Oral Care in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruush Oral Care alerts:

Bruush Oral Care Price Performance

Shares of Bruush Oral Care stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. 2,637,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,101. Bruush Oral Care has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruush Oral Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruush Oral Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.