Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 161,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casa Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Casa Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casa Systems by 26.6% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 113,795 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 145.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 52,994 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 94.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 123,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 60,321 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Price Performance

Casa Systems stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,720. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $37.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 408.36% and a negative net margin of 42.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

