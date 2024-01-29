Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMQ traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 263,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,233. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 824.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 357,311 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 153,509 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,793,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

