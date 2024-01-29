Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Decreases By 21.2%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BuzzFeed Price Performance

Shares of BZFDW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.04. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,271. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BuzzFeed

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BuzzFeed stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

