Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 16,526 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $59.07. 5,412,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,619,139. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

