Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Declines By 14.2%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 210,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of BrainsWay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BrainsWay from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the second quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth $55,000. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWAY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 211,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.03 million, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.23. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.61.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

