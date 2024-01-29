NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Down 3%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.97 and last traded at $99.21. Approximately 398,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,412,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average of $103.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NetEase by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

