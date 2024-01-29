Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 170,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

BWMN stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.65. 33,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,402. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $463.67 million, a P/E ratio of 313.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,574,334.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,574,334.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,358,970 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. 44.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

