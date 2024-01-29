Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

BMY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,940,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,064,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.