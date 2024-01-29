Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Medtronic by 307.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $41,143,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.83. 3,826,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

