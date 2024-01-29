Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $598.10. The stock had a trading volume of 522,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $658.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.63.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

