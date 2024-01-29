Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $9.94 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.52. 445,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,987. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.74. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $267.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

