Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Insider William Joseph Drazkowski Sells 11,968 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $826,988.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Joseph Drazkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of Fastenal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,042. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after acquiring an additional 138,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,215,000 after acquiring an additional 446,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,780,000 after acquiring an additional 423,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

