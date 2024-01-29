Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.60% of Roper Technologies worth $312,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,658,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,232,000 after acquiring an additional 53,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $553.70. The stock had a trading volume of 184,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,869. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.34. The stock has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $555.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.07.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

