Metis Global Partners LLC Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 194,021 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.35. 14,316,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,240,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

