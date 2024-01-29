First County Bank CT Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First County Bank CT increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $3,044,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,041,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,604,639.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $3,044,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,041,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,604,639.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,385,805 shares of company stock valued at $359,034,895. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.25. 3,053,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,689. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $285.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.46. The company has a market cap of $276.12 billion, a PE ratio of 106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

