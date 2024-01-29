Oder Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Oder Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust comprises about 0.9% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,452,000 after buying an additional 372,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,533,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,857,000 after purchasing an additional 121,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BTT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,107. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

