Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,492 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

GM traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,768,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,755,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

