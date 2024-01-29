Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lessened by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,137 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 3.8% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 18.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $12.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $626.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,705. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $636.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $283.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.