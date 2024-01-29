Oder Investment Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 69,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,439,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,540,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 205,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $4,052,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.