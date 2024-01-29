Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Oder Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BBN traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,880. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

