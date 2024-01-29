American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,097 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

American Express stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.95. 1,188,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,398. The company has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $204.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average of $165.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.21.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

