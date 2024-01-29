P.A.W. Capital Corp Purchases 60,000 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Asure Software accounts for about 6.9% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 1.11% of Asure Software worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Asure Software by 13.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASUR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Asure Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $8.94. 56,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

