Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $220,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,944 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHX traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,106. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $57.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.