First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 112 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Stephens boosted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.58. 1,143,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,711. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,960,557 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

