Palisade Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,009,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,493,840. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.69 and its 200-day moving average is $184.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

