Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,522 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.53. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

