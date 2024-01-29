Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CATY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 268,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

